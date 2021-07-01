Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Landec reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 615,069 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Landec by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $329.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

