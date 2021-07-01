Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.61 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.120 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ LE traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. 2,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,464. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.55.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

