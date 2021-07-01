Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.28. Lantronix shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 53,162 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,517.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lantronix by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 140,492 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lantronix by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 496,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

