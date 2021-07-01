Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $98.80

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.80 and last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 2361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The business had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

