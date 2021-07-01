Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,911 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 207,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 207,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.47. The stock had a trading volume of 18,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $162.79 and a 52-week high of $238.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

