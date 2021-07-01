Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 278,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after buying an additional 70,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $45.14. 33,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,448. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97.

