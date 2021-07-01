Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $86.32. 1,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,294. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $86.19.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.