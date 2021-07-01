Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $395.22. The company had a trading volume of 266,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,046. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $283.95 and a 12 month high of $394.45.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

