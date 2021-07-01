Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,818 shares of company stock worth $169,732,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $9.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,516.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,305. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,555.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,418.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

