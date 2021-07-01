Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.58 million and $185,659.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00136709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00168473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,475.66 or 0.99572898 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

