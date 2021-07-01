Legrand’s (LGRDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Legrand alerts:

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Legrand has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.