Legrand’s (LGRDY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of LGRDY stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Legrand has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective and control and signaling devices, time and light sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.