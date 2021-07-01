Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 8.9%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 27,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,942,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.
The firm has a market cap of $662.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.
