Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 8.9%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03. 27,812 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,942,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

The firm has a market cap of $662.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. Equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

