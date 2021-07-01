Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $168.58

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.58 and last traded at $168.47, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $19,298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

