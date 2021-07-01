Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $168.58

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $168.58 and last traded at $168.47, with a volume of 143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.17.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.
