Liberum Capital Boosts M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Price Target to GBX 235

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 199 ($2.60) target price on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Wednesday.

LON:SAA traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 151 ($1.97). The company had a trading volume of 483,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&C Saatchi has a 52 week low of GBX 41.63 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 183.79 ($2.40). The stock has a market cap of £184.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 137.51.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

