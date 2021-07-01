Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, an increase of 183.5% from the May 31st total of 148,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 136,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $117.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.79. Liminal BioSciences has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMNL. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

