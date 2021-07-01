LinkEye (LET) Trading Up 159.9% Over Last Week

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded up 159.9% against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $13.91 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00139460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169954 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,352.73 or 1.00056225 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002928 BTC.

LinkEye Coin Profile

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

