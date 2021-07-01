LiquidApps (DAPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.75 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.75 million and $19,938.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00100923 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

