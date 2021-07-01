Litecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion and $1.74 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $136.64 or 0.00409476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007301 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000565 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000056 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.