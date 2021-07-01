Lithium Americas’ (LAC) Outperform Spec Overweight Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a current ratio of 98.92. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

