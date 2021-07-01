Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse stock opened at $254.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,991 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,453 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

