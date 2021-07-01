Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $816,768.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,171,553 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

