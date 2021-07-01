Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,736 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,213 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,776,000. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.22 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $27.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

