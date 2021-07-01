Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 446 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,975,000 after buying an additional 225,217 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.2% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 434,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 36,412 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.90 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.