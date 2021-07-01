Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $177.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

