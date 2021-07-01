Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after buying an additional 123,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,653,000 after purchasing an additional 720,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

NYSE:EXR opened at $163.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.04 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,191 shares of company stock worth $12,583,605 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

