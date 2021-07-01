Logan Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PPL by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,219,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 74,321 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in PPL by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,343,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several research firms have commented on PPL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

