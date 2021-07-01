Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 233 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.