Logan Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $353.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

