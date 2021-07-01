London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the May 31st total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.54. 77,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $35.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2529 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

