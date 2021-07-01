LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after purchasing an additional 131,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $168.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.63 and a twelve month high of $172.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.