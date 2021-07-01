LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $161,000 Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SABR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $79,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $46,805,000. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Sabre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sabre by 353.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $18,932,000.

SABR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.26.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock worth $2,815,871. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

