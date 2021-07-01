LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR stock opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.79. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IR. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

