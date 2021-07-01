LS Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,404,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $105,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $676,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,348 shares of company stock worth $1,203,031. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.