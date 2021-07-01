LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 22.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in KBR by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Truist upped their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.55.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

