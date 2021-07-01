LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 335 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $110.61 and a one year high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.