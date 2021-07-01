LuaSwap Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, LuaSwap has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $37,023.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 212,084,623 coins and its circulating supply is 94,580,229 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

