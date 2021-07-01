Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.730-$6.860 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.39.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $364.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $332.80. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

