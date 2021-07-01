Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Lumen Technologies also reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.80. 27,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,657,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04. Lumen Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,217,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,806,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,830,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

