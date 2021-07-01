Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,649,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,918,000 after buying an additional 4,593,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $107,812,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $106,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of LUMN opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

