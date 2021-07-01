Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Malvern Bancorp in a report released on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Malvern Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of MLVF opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

