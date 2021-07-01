MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Update

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MamaMancini’s stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 2,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,442. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. MamaMancini’s has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.46.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

