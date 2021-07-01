Managed Account Services Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Managed Account Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,456,936. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $247.08 and a 52 week high of $355.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.