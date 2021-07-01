Managed Account Services Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

MUB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 15,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,798. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

