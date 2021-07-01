Managed Account Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.8% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $431.35. 220,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $310.25 and a 52-week high of $430.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

