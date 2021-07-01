Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

VV stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $200.91. 2,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,254. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $143.42 and a 52 week high of $201.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

