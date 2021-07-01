Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Grows Stake in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,600 shares during the period. ShotSpotter makes up 1.8% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.30% of ShotSpotter worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSTI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.15. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,344. The stock has a market cap of $574.07 million, a PE ratio of 443.40, a PEG ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

