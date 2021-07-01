Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 101.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.06. 1,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,683. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

FRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,340,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 over the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franchise Group Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

