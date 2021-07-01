Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $13.15 Million Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Funko makes up about 4.5% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 457.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 107,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $4,671,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Funko by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,898. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,217,606 shares of company stock worth $27,860,929 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.