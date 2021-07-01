Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 351,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises accounts for 1.1% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BW stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,022. The company has a market cap of $664.41 million, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

