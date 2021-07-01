Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Motorcar Parts of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter worth $10,126,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 334.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

MPAA stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.73. 122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.89. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

